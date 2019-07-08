Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 13994.74 N/A -0.12 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.69 N/A 3.83 5.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mmtec Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while GAMCO Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Mmtec Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.