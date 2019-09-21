Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)’s results

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2344.31 N/A -0.12 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.69 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mmtec Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.