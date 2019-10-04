Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 4 0.00 7.48M -0.12 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 43 22.94 103.77M 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 213,002,249.62% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 239,986,123.96% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mmtec Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, which is potential 7.65% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Mmtec Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.