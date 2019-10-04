Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|4
|0.00
|7.48M
|-0.12
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|43
|22.94
|103.77M
|3.34
|13.33
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|213,002,249.62%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|239,986,123.96%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Mmtec Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mmtec Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Competitively the average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, which is potential 7.65% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Mmtec Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.