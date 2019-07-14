Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s results

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 8220.02 N/A -0.12 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.05 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.07%. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has 9.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.