Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 4 0.00 7.48M -0.12 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.88 14.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 213,946,570.56% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.94%. Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. was more bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.