Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 13740.29 N/A -0.12 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 28 40.16 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.87% respectively. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Central Securities Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp.