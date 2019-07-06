Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|13740.29
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|28
|40.16
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.87% respectively. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Central Securities Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp.
