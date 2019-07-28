Reviewing Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

Since Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 10773.38 N/A -0.12 0.00 Altaba Inc. 70 110.85 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mmtec Inc. and Altaba Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Mmtec Inc. and Altaba Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Altaba Inc. is $78, which is potential 9.84% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.03% respectively. Insiders owned 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Altaba Inc. has 23.09% stronger performance.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.