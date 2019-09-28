Reviewing MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 84 -67.62 53.80M 5.47 15.57 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 310 1.10 35.83M 9.67 30.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MKS Instruments Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. MKS Instruments Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MKS Instruments Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 64,078,132.44% 16.2% 10.8% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 11,568,887.02% 15% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta indicates that MKS Instruments Inc. is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

MKS Instruments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. MKS Instruments Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MKS Instruments Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

MKS Instruments Inc.’s upside potential is 28.28% at a $116.67 consensus target price. Competitively Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a consensus target price of $296.5, with potential downside of -7.60%. Based on the data given earlier, MKS Instruments Inc. is looking more favorable than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MKS Instruments Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 93.68% and 85.9% respectively. 0.4% are MKS Instruments Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats MKS Instruments Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.