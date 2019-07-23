Reviewing MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s results

We are comparing MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 82 2.28 N/A 5.47 14.95 Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 26.61 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MKS Instruments Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MKS Instruments Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8% Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -125.1% -97.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that MKS Instruments Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MKS Instruments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Aethlon Medical Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. MKS Instruments Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aethlon Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MKS Instruments Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.46% and an $117.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares and 14.8% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares. MKS Instruments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.64% of Aethlon Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.81% -16.17% -2.2% 12.41% -28.98% 26.47% Aethlon Medical Inc. -38.37% -40.7% -52.06% -61.49% -65.6% -72.86%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc. had bullish trend while Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aethlon Medical Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.