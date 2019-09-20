Reviewing Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s results

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.94 N/A -0.22 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 32 27.21 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mitek Systems Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Slack Technologies Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Slack Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mitek Systems Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

$13.83 is Mitek Systems Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 39.56%. On the other hand, Slack Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 35.16% and its average target price is $34.29. The information presented earlier suggests that Mitek Systems Inc. looks more robust than Slack Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 42.5% respectively. 1.7% are Mitek Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Slack Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Slack Technologies Inc.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.