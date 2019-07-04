Reviewing Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.43 N/A -0.22 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 44 13.11 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mitek Systems Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Mitek Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mitek Systems Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Mitek Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.83, and a 38.30% upside potential. Meanwhile, ShotSpotter Inc.’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 9.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Mitek Systems Inc. looks more robust than ShotSpotter Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.7% and 54.6% respectively. Insiders held 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61% ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance while ShotSpotter Inc. has 45.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.