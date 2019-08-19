Reviewing Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s results

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.75 N/A -0.22 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.22 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mitek Systems Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Mitek Systems Inc.’s -0.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Rapid7 Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. Its rival Rapid7 Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Mitek Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Mitek Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 44.97% at a $13.83 average target price. Rapid7 Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.29 average target price and a 14.60% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Mitek Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 93.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Rapid7 Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.