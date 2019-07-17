Reviewing Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s results

Both Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.63 N/A -0.22 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.01 N/A 0.69 10.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mitek Systems Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Mitek Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.32 beta. In other hand, NetSol Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. NetSol Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mitek Systems Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mitek Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 30.84% at a $13.83 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while NetSol Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.