Reviewing Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.10 N/A -0.22 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.88 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Mitek Systems Inc. and FireEye Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.32 beta. FireEye Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, FireEye Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FireEye Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mitek Systems Inc. and FireEye Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Mitek Systems Inc. has a 34.01% upside potential and an average price target of $13.83. Competitively the average price target of FireEye Inc. is $21.67, which is potential 35.86% upside. The results provided earlier shows that FireEye Inc. appears more favorable than Mitek Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mitek Systems Inc. and FireEye Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.7% and 75.4%. Insiders owned 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than FireEye Inc.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.