Reviewing Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s results

This is a contrast between Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.85 N/A -0.22 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.74 N/A -8.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mitek Systems Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mitek Systems Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc.’s -0.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. DropCar Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DropCar Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. DropCar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mitek Systems Inc. and DropCar Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.39% for Mitek Systems Inc. with consensus price target of $13.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 1.6% respectively. 1.7% are Mitek Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.4% are DropCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than DropCar Inc.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.