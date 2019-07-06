Reviewing Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.43 N/A -0.22 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 46 9.59 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mitek Systems Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mitek Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mitek Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.30% and an $13.83 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mitek Systems Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.7% and 70.5%. About 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 45.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Mitek Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.