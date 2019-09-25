Reviewing Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND)’s and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s results

Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.87 N/A -1.50 0.00 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mitcham Industries Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3% Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mitcham Industries Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 0.16% respectively. 8.44% are Mitcham Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5% Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. was more bullish than Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Mitcham Industries Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.