Reviewing Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND)’s and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s results

Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.92 N/A -1.50 0.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 17 0.33 N/A 1.69 9.11

Table 1 demonstrates Mitcham Industries Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mitcham Industries Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Mitcham Industries Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.98. From a competition point of view, Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1.86 beta which is 86.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitcham Industries Inc. are 4.8 and 3.2. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc. has 3.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mitcham Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bel Fuse Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mitcham Industries Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 51.2% respectively. Mitcham Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.44%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

Bel Fuse Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mitcham Industries Inc.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.