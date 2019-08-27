Reviewing Mitcham Industries Inc. (MINDP)’s and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 24 1.00 N/A -1.50 0.00 Novanta Inc. 83 3.99 N/A 1.39 60.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mitcham Industries Inc. and Novanta Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novanta Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Novanta Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus target price and a 13.29% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares and 90.3% of Novanta Inc. shares. Comparatively, Novanta Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -1.06% -4.3% -3.31% 4.08% -2.5% 2.79% Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Novanta Inc.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mitcham Industries Inc.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.