Reviewing Mitcham Industries Inc. (MINDP)’s and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 24 0.99 N/A -1.50 0.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.25 N/A 5.47 15.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mitcham Industries Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, MKS Instruments Inc.’s average target price is $117.5, while its potential upside is 51.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mitcham Industries Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.68%. Competitively, MKS Instruments Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -1.06% -4.3% -3.31% 4.08% -2.5% 2.79% MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. was less bullish than MKS Instruments Inc.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.