Reviewing Mistras Group Inc. (MG)’s and Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s results

We are contrasting Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) and Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mistras Group Inc. 14 0.63 N/A -0.01 0.00 Rekor Systems Inc. 2 1.08 N/A -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mistras Group Inc. and Rekor Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) and Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mistras Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2% Rekor Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mistras Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Rekor Systems Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Mistras Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rekor Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mistras Group Inc. and Rekor Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mistras Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rekor Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 240.77% for Mistras Group Inc. with consensus target price of $55.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mistras Group Inc. and Rekor Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 4.6%. About 38.7% of Mistras Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Rekor Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mistras Group Inc. 0.53% 3.55% 10.01% 4.34% -25.9% 5.42% Rekor Systems Inc. 8% 126.18% 554.45% 567.7% 220% 564.62%

For the past year Mistras Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rekor Systems Inc.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an on-line system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analysis data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and on-line monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, commercial aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.