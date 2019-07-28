Reviewing Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s results

Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 6.07 N/A -0.36 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.39 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Misonix Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.25 shows that Misonix Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viveve Medical Inc. has a 0.43 beta which is 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Misonix Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Viveve Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Viveve Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Misonix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of Misonix Inc. shares and 68.4% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. 0.1% are Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24% Viveve Medical Inc. -12.57% -24.08% -55.78% -80.18% -77.78% -56.2%

For the past year Misonix Inc. has 21.24% stronger performance while Viveve Medical Inc. has -56.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Misonix Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.