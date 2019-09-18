Reviewing Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s results

Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 4.53 N/A -0.77 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Misonix Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Misonix Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2%

Liquidity

Misonix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PAVmed Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Misonix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PAVmed Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.6% of Misonix Inc. shares and 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares. Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 4.1% are PAVmed Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22% PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99%

For the past year Misonix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PAVmed Inc.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors PAVmed Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.