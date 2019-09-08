Reviewing Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s results

Both Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 4.82 N/A -0.77 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Misonix Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Misonix Inc. has a 0.01 beta, while its volatility is 99.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Invacare Corporation has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Misonix Inc. are 3.7 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Misonix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Invacare Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Misonix Inc. and Invacare Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.6% and 0%. About 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Misonix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invacare Corporation.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Invacare Corporation.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.