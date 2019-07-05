Reviewing Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 19 6.18 N/A -0.36 0.00 Digirad Corporation 7 0.12 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Misonix Inc. and Digirad Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Misonix Inc. and Digirad Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Volatility and Risk

Misonix Inc. has a beta of 0.25 and its 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Digirad Corporation has beta of 2.31 which is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Misonix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digirad Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. Misonix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digirad Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Misonix Inc. and Digirad Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 39.8% respectively. Misonix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of Digirad Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24% Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58%

For the past year Misonix Inc. was less bullish than Digirad Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Misonix Inc. beats Digirad Corporation.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.