Reviewing Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 6.31 N/A -0.77 0.00 Cutera Inc. 18 2.14 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Misonix Inc. and Cutera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1% Cutera Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -34.4%

Risk and Volatility

Misonix Inc.’s 0.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cutera Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Misonix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Cutera Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cutera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Misonix Inc. and Cutera Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cutera Inc. is $25, which is potential -0.48% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.6% of Misonix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.8% of Cutera Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Cutera Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22% Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18%

For the past year Misonix Inc. has weaker performance than Cutera Inc.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats Cutera Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.