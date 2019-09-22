Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 195.46%. On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -10.91% and its average target price is $16. The information presented earlier suggests that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.