Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|789
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.3 Current Ratio and a 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 92.60% upside potential and an average target price of $27.33.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
