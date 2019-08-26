Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 789 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.3 Current Ratio and a 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 92.60% upside potential and an average target price of $27.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc.