Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 92.74 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 154.23% and an $27.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 205.94%. Based on the results given earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.8% respectively. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.