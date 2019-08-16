Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 29722.33 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 103.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 70.4%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. Insiders Competitively, held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 7 of the 8 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.