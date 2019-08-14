Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

We are comparing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3017.60
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 93.97%. Competitively the consensus target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 87.67% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mustang Bio Inc.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.