Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

We are comparing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3017.60 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 93.97%. Competitively the consensus target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 87.67% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.