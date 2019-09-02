Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|28.52
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 115.37%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesoblast Limited.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.
