Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.52 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 115.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.