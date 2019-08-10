Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Its Rivals results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The competitors have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.