Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 230.88% and its average price target is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.5%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.