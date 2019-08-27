Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.27 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 94.66% at a $27.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.1% respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.