Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 177.46% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $27.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.