Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 78.79 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 72.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.5%. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.