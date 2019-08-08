Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|78.79
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 72.92%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.5%. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
