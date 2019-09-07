Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Since Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 154.23% at a $27.33 consensus price target. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 332.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.