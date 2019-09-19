Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 67.23 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 198.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11%. Competitively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.