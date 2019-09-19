Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|67.23
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 198.36%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11%. Competitively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
