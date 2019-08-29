Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.63 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27.33 is Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 102.00%. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 240.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that ChemoCentryx Inc. looks more robust than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.6% respectively. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.