Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 177.18% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.33. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 36.88% and its average target price is $43.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.