Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 48.5%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. Insiders Competitively, held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
