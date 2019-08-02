Reviewing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 48.5%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. Insiders Competitively, held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.