Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

This is a contrast between Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 636.70 N/A -3.83 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.48 beta is the reason why it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -0.88% at a $84.8 average target price. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 2,015.38% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.