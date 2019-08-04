Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 751.75 N/A -3.83 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 45.47 N/A -6.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. In other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -17.08% at a $81.33 average target price. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $74, while its potential upside is 32.95%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.