Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

Since Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 697.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.92 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TrovaGene Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $84.8, with potential downside of -9.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.