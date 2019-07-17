Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 75 792.91 N/A -3.83 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 159 101.61 N/A -9.74 0.00

Demonstrates Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $81.33, and a -21.38% downside potential. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $212.67, with potential upside of 17.98%. Based on the data given earlier, Sage Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.75% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.