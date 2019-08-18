Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 82 685.67 N/A -3.83 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -11.72% at a $81.33 consensus price target. Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 208.01%. The results provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.