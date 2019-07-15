Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 74 810.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.66 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.86 and it happens to be 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. is 202.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$81.33 is Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -23.06%. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 614.29% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 32.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.