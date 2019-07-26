Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 78 744.63 N/A -3.83 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.16 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.86 beta. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta and it is 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$81.33 is Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -16.28%. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 366.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 49.69% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.