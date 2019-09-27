Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 88 0.00 23.88M -3.83 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 27,102,485.53% -52.1% -47.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 679,006,410.26% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.85 beta which is 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.60% downside potential and an average price target of $84.75. Competitively the average price target of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 90.11% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Avid Bioservices Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.